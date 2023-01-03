Left Menu

5G rollout to drive telecom hiring in 2023, says staffing company NLB Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The 5G rollout is expected to drive hiring in the telecom sector in 2023, as the expansion of the high-speed service unleashes a ''compounding impact'' on recruitment for both non-niche skills and technical skills, according to NLB Services.

As compared to 2021, demand for specialised telecom technology talent grew by almost 20 per cent in 2022, the international staffing and recruiting company said in a statement.

Going forward, the hiring demand is not going to be restricted to the telecom sector alone, it estimated.

NLB Services predicted that sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive are also expected to recruit tech talent to scale up their service capabilities around 5G.

Data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals are some of the key profiles in non-telecom sectors.

''In the last year, there has been a 15-20 per cent rise in demand for technology talent in the telecom and allied sectors, and the trend is expected to create a new record 25-30 per cent in the coming year,'' NLB Services said.

Cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and data analytics are some of the most sought-after job roles currently commanding almost 10-12 per cent better pay packages, it said.

It termed 2022 a ''momentous year'' for the Indian telecom industry as the idea of 5G became a reality bringing ''green shoots in the job market as well''.

''Leading telecom players have already rolled out 5G services in over 50 towns across India and are expected to cover most parts of the country in the next two years. This clearly indicates a compounding impact on hiring as well both for non-niche skills and technical skills,'' it pointed out.

Founded in 2007, NLB Services is a transformational workforce solution provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

