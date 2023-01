BRIEF-Cactus Announces Agreement To Acquire Flexsteel

Cactus Inc: * CACTUS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FLEXSTEEL

* CACTUS INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO FIRST YEAR FINANCIAL METRICS

* CACTUS INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR UPFRONT CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $621 MILLION * CACTUS INC - INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF FLEXSTEEL THROUGH A MIX OF CASH, DEBT AND/OR EQUITY

* CACTUS INC - POTENTIAL FUTURE EARN-OUT PAYMENT OF UP TO $75 MILLION TO BE PAID IN MID-2024 IF CERTAIN TARGETS MET BY FLEXSTEEL * CACTUS INC - FLEXSTEEL'S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, THIRUCHERAI SATHYANARAYANAN, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD BUSINESS

