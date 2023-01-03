Ducati lines up 9 motorcycle models for India in 2023

Left Menu

Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said the company witnessed 15 per cent sales growth last year, while also registering its highest revenue in the last five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it will launch nine products in the Indian market in 2023, which are expected to be priced between Rs 10.39 lakh and Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The models set to hit the Indian roads this year are Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said the company witnessed 15 per cent sales growth last year, while also registering its highest revenue in the last five years. He, however, did not disclose further details. ''We are incredibly confident about 2023 and hence, we announce the arrival of nine new Ducati motorcycles and 2 new dealerships for the Indian market,'' he added.

The two new dealerships will be opened in Chandigarh in January followed by Ahmedabad during the first quarter, the company said.

At the start of the second quarter of 2023, Monster SP will be launched at an expected price of Rs 15.95 lakh. This will be followed by Panigale V4R, which will come for Rs 69.99 lakh, the company said.

In the third quarter, the Streetfighter V4 SP2 will be launched priced at Rs 35.33 lakh. Following this will be the Diavel V4 priced at Rs 25.91 lakh, it added.

Ducati India said in the fourth quarter of the year, it will bring the Multistrada V4 Rally first priced at Rs 29.72 lakh, followed by the Scrambler 2G range consisting of Icon 2G (Rs 10.39 lakh), Full Throttle 2G (Rs 12 lakh) and Nightshift 2G (Rs 12 lakh).

The last of the bikes to be launched this year will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, expected to be priced at Rs 72 lakh.

''It will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023,'' the company said, adding that prices of all the models are ''indicative, ex-showroom India'' and it ''reserves the right to change prices and specifications at its discretion without any prior notice''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

