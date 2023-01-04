Left Menu

LG and Magna partner to develop next-gen automated driving-infotainment solution PoC

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-01-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 09:49 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

In July 2021, LG and Magna announced a joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain Co., Ltd, to produce e-motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and other e-drive systems to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles from certain automakers. Now the two companies have entered into a partnership to create a proof of concept (PoC) for a combined automated driving and infotainment solution to provide differentiated customer experiences and enabling readiness for the future of mobility.

As part of the agreement, LG and Magna will be exploring the possibility of integrating LG's infotainment technology with Magna's Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and automated driving capabilities.

"We are excited to work with Magna, now in the automated driving sector, to develop a proof of concept that could bring value expanding beyond our cockpit domain. We plan to work closely together to demonstrate potential ADAS innovations that could help automakers address some of their toughest challenges," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS Company.

LG Vehicle Solutions Company is a leader in the In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) sector, and this concept will focus on creating executable IVI-ADAS solutions for carmakers.

The two companies plan to present this next-gen automated driving-infotainment solution PoC to global automakers at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

