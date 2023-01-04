US, Italy take early leads in city finals at United Cup

Madison Keys has given the United States the early lead in its Sydney City Final over Britain at the United Cup on Wednesday.

Keys beat Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a two hour, 18-minute match at Ken Rosewall Arena. Taylor Fritz looked to give the Americans a 2-0 lead in the five-match final when he played Britain's Cameron Norrie in the following match.

At Brisbane, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will attempt to level her country's United Cup match with Italy after Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy the early lead.

The Italian world No. 23 beat Poland's Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1 in the Brisbane City Final of the new mixed teams event.

Swiatek faced Martina Trevisan next, needing a win to stop Italy from moving within one point of a berth in Sydney's semifinals from Friday.

In the third city final at Perth, Stefanos Tsitsipas led Greece against Croatia.

The teams will play four singles matches and a mixed doubles match in each city final, if necessary.

