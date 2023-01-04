Left Menu

UP GIS-23: Pacts worth Rs 19,265 cr signed with firms in US, Canada

The MoUs on the remaining 19 proposals are expected to be signed before GIS-23, it added.The maximum investment in the MoUs signed so far is going to be in the Logistics, Defence and Aerospace sectors.Mobility Infrastructure Group will invest Rs 8,200 crore in this sector within the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 12:42 IST
UP GIS-23: Pacts worth Rs 19,265 cr signed with firms in US, Canada
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has signed initial pacts worth Rs 19,265 crore with firms in the US and Canada.

A the team under the leadership of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh showcased the state before investors in the US and Canada and held about 51 government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings in the span of three days.

As many as 27 letters of intent worth more than Rs 41,000 crores were received, out of which eight proposals were converted into memorandum of understanding (MoU), a release said.

Of these MoUs, 4 strategic partnerships were signed. The MoUs on the remaining 19 proposals are expected to be signed before GIS-23, it added.

The maximum investment in the MoUs signed so far is going to be in the Logistics, Defence and Aerospace sectors.

Mobility Infrastructure Group will invest Rs 8,200 crore in this sector within the state. With this, about 100 employment opportunities will be generated in the state. At the same time, QSTC Inc will invest Rs 8,200 crore in defence and aerospace. This will create about 200 employment opportunities.

MoUs totalling Rs 2,055 crore were signed between the state government and health care sector companies.

Under this, My Health Center and ZMQ Companies will invest Rs 2,050 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively. This will create about 500 and 60 employment opportunities. On the other hand, Dezero Labs Inc company will invest Rs 10 crore in medical devices. This will create about 75 job opportunities.

MoUs were also signed during the visit for investment in consumer durables, hospitality and electronic manufacturing sectors.

Akuwa Technology will invest Rs 100 crore in these sectors, providing 25 jobs.

Opulence Management Corp will invest Rs 500 crore in the hospitality sector, creating as many as 300 employment opportunities whereas Virtubox has signed an MoU for investment in the electronic manufacturing sector. It will invest Rs 200 crore, creating about 150 job opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023