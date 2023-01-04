Left Menu

European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows

European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France's CAC 40 added 0.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:55 IST
European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France's CAC 40 added 0.8%. Preliminary data showed inflation in France slipped in December from a record high in the previous month, adding to a slew of encouraging data this week from improving euro zone manufacturing numbers to a slowdown in Germany's inflation.

The index has risen 2.7% so far in its first trading week of the year. Focus is on December's euro zone business activity numbers due at 0900 GMT after data last month showed it declined for a fifth month in November, suggesting the block was sliding into a recession.

Investors also await minutes from the Fed's last meeting for cues on the central bank's monetary policy tightening path. Sanofi edged up after the French healthcare company said it expected its fourth-quarter results, which will be published early next month, to reflect a boost from foreign exchange movements and flu vaccine sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023