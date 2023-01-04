Left Menu

CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of e-commerce policy

Traders body CAIT and other organisations released a five-point Delhi Declaration charter on Wednesday, reiterating its demands for the immediate rollout of a robust e-commerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:23 IST
CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of e-commerce policy
  • Country:
  • India

Traders' body CAIT and other organisations released a five-point ''Delhi Declaration'' charter on Wednesday, reiterating its demands for the immediate rollout of a robust e-commerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body. Claiming that the e-commerce spectrum of the country has been vitiated, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI: ''We have demanded from the government that the e-commerce policy should be rolled out immediately. Likewise, a national policy for retail trade should also be declared as soon as possible and a Regulatory Authority should be constituted''. We have also demanded that e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act should be implemented, which is pending since three years. There has to be a holistic approach not only for e-commerce but retail trade as well so that there is no overlap, Khandelwal added. At the Indian Trade conclave organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and associations related to traders, transporters, MSMEs, hotels & restaurants, travel, hawkers, mobile, FMCG, toys, electronics, direct selling, computer media, jewellers, etc. came down heavily on foreign e-commerce companies.

Demanding strong action against foreign e-commerce companies ''who are indulging in mal-practices and violation of policy'', the representatives at the conclave called upon the Centre to immediately roll out an e-commerce policy and National Retail Trade Policy to protect offline trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023