Rupala to inaugurate 29 mobile veterinary units, call centre on Jan 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:26 IST
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate 29 mobile veterinary units and a centralised call centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday.

These mobile veterinary units (MVUs) will be operated through the centralised call centre with a uniform helpline number, 1962, an official statement said.

The call centre will receive calls from livestock rearers/animal owners, and veterinarians will prioritize those calls on the basis of emergency and will send them to the nearest MVU for providing services at farmers' doorstep.

MVUs will provide diagnosis treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, minor surgical interventions, audio-visual aids and extension services to farmers / animal owners at their doorstep in far flung areas.

These units will act as one-stop centre for solutions to veterinary issues and dissemination of information to the remotest areas of the country, it added.

