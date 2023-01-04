Left Menu

Tickets sales start for India's first-ever Formula E race in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:46 IST
Ticket sales began on Wednesday for the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India to be held in Hyderabad on February 11.

Telangana Government's Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event here.

The ''world's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car - the Gen3'' is coming to Hyderabad on February 11 for the event, a press release issued by the organisers said.

Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said the event would place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars would be racing here and they include some of the top racing companies, he said.

