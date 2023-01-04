Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on Fed minutes

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of an economic recovery in China, while focus was also on minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.77 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,165.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.22 points, or 0.42%, at 3,840.36, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 80.84 points, or 0.78%, to 10,467.82 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

