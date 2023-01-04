US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, Dow fall as jobs data add to Fed rate hike worries

The Nasdaq and the Dow fell on Wednesday as U.S. job openings fell moderately in November and signaled a tight labor market, fanning worries that the Federal Reserve could stick to its monetary tightening for longer.

At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.09 points, or 0.07%, at 33,112.28, the S&P 500 was up 4.24 points, or 0.11%, at 3,828.38, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.33 points, or 0.05%, at 10,381.66.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)