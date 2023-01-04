Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike on Jan. 25 - union

British workers belonging to the GMB trade union at an Amazon warehouse in central England are set to walk out on Jan. 25 in a pay dispute, the union said on Wednesday.

The U.S. tech giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the planned strike at the warehouse in Coventry.

"GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether,” GMB's Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

