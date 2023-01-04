Left Menu

Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike on Jan. 25 - union

The union did not immediately clarify how many workers will be participating in the planned industrial action, which comes at a time of wider unrest in the country as employees demand better wage rises to deal with surging food and energy inflation.

British workers belonging to the GMB trade union at an Amazon warehouse in central England are set to walk out on Jan. 25 in a pay dispute, the union said on Wednesday.

The U.S. tech giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the planned strike at the warehouse in Coventry. "GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether," GMB's Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

When the staff voted in favour of strike action last month, Amazon said 284 of its around 1,400 employees at the site were members of the GMB union. The union did not immediately clarify how many workers will be participating in the planned industrial action, which comes at a time of wider unrest in the country as employees demand better wage rises to deal with surging food and energy inflation.

