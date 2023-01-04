Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike on Jan. 25 - union

British workers belonging to the GMB trade union at an Amazon warehouse in central England are set to walk out on Jan. 25 over a pay row, the union said on Wednesday, warning that further dates will be laid out "in the coming weeks".

In response, the U.S. tech giant said it was offering "competitive pay," adding that operations will continue as normal at the warehouse in Coventry, with no impact to its customers. The union said "about 300" workers will be participating in the planned strike, which comes at a time of wider industrial unrest in the country as employees demand better wage rises to deal with surging food and energy inflation.

When the staff voted in favour of strike action last month, Amazon said 284 of its around 1,400 employees at the site were members of the GMB union. "GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action altogether," GMB's Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

