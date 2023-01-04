BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked French President Macron for decision to send light armoured combat vehicles
Jan 4 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS HE THANKED FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON FOR DECISION TO SEND LIGHT ARMOURED COMBAT VEHICLES
* ZELENSKIY SAYS HE AND MACRON AGREED ON FURTHER COOPERATION 'TO SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHEN OUR AIR DEFENSE AND OTHER DEFENSE CAPABILITIES' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
