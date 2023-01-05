Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts.
The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms Inc to Microsoft Corp slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
