Luxshare says client cooperation normal after reports of Apple cutting production

Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd said on Thursday its cooperation with current clients is normal, responding to media reports saying that iPhone-maker Apple Inc was cutting production.

Apple has told suppliers to manufacture fewer components for its ear buds, watches and laptops as a sluggish global economy and high inflation may be hurting demand for Apple devices, Nikkei reported, citing unnamed suppliers.

