Luxshare says client cooperation normal after reports of Apple cutting production
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 05:38 IST
Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd said on Thursday its cooperation with current clients is normal, responding to media reports saying that iPhone-maker Apple Inc was cutting production.
Apple has told suppliers to manufacture fewer components for its ear buds, watches and laptops as a sluggish global economy and high inflation may be hurting demand for Apple devices, Nikkei reported, citing unnamed suppliers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
