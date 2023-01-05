Left Menu

Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ

The additional job cuts at Amazon would take the total more than other major company's recently announced plans, and represent a swift turn for the retailer who in previous months had doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 05:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 05:42 IST
Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ

Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, a higher number than the e-commerce giant initially planned, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, according to the WSJ report. The Seattle-based company began laying off staff in its devices division in November, with a source telling Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Amazon, America's second-largest private employer with more than 1.5 million workers including warehouse staff, has been bracing for likely slower growth as soaring inflation forces businesses and consumers to cut back spending. The additional job cuts at Amazon would take the total more than other major company's recently announced plans, and represent a swift turn for the retailer who in previous months had doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms Inc to Microsoft Corp slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.

Facebook-parent Meta is cutting more than 11,000 jobs this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023