Left Menu

Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills

CVS Health also said it plans to seek certification to dispense mifepristone, where legally permissible. The FDA on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:23 IST
Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills

Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc and CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday they plan to seek certification to dispense abortion pills following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision to allow retail pharmacies to offer the drug in the United States for the first time. "We are working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements and will dispense these consistent with federal and state laws," Walgreens said in an emailed statement. CVS Health also said it plans to seek certification to dispense mifepristone, where legally permissible.

The FDA on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The health agency finalized the changes after reviewing supplemental applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that make the drug in the United States. The regulatory change will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.

Retail pharmacies will have to weigh whether or not to offer the pill given the political controversy surrounding abortion, and determine where they can do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023