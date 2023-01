BRIEF-Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Co Plans To Eliminate Just Over 18,000 Roles- Statement

Amazon.com Inc: * AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY SAYS CO PLANS TO ELIMINATE JUST OVER 18,000 ROLES- STATEMENT

* AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY SAYS CO INTEND ON COMMUNICATING WITH IMPACTED EMPLOYEES STARTING ON JANUARY 18 - STATEMENT * AMAZON CEO - SEVERAL TEAMS ARE IMPACTED; HOWEVER, THE MAJORITY OF ROLE ELIMINATIONS ARE IN OUR AMAZON STORES AND PXT ORGANIZATIONS -STATEMENT Source text: https://bit.ly/3GeIUZr Further company coverage:

