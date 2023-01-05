Amazon CEO says layoffs will exceed 18,000 workers
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:45 IST
Amazon.com Inc's job cuts will now impact more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday.
The Seattle-based company began layoffs in its devices division in November, with a source telling Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 job cuts in gadgets as well as its human-resources and retail divisions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andy Jassy
- Seattle
- Amazon.com Inc's
- Amazon
Advertisement