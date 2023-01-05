Amazon CEO says layoffs will exceed 18,000 workers

Amazon.com Inc's job cuts will now impact more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday.

The Seattle-based company began layoffs in its devices division in November, with a source telling Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 job cuts in gadgets as well as its human-resources and retail divisions.

