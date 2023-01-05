As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over Biriyani.

ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot. Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada. But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth. He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.' And according to Nadella, the software said, ''I am sorry! '' And to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play! Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

