PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:22 IST
GJC elects Saiyam Mehra as chairman, Rajesh Rokde as vice chairman
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Thursday said its members have elected Saiyam Mehra as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman of the industry body for a period of two years (2023-24).

GJC represents over 6,00,000 industry players comprising manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, laboratories, gemologists, designers and allied services providers.

''We will try to follow up with the government on all our industry issues pending and liaison with them to make things suitable for us to work under. We will make our best efforts to bring the entire industry on one platform to discuss various policy matters,'' Mehra said in a statement.

Rokde said GJC is constantly creating newer and better platforms for the industry and his focus will be on connecting with the maximum number of people creating a synergy for development of the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

