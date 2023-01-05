Left Menu

"The age of celebration of technology for technology sake is over": Satya Nadella

Suggesting that the age of celebration of technology for technologys sake is over, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said it is now about technology and its use for everyone in the world, where India can contribute immensely.Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit here, he also highlighted the magic of government programmes and India Stack co-evolving in the country.I had a chance to have a brief conversation with the Prime Minister yesterday, his vision and all the programmes, the yojanas and the India Stack.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:53 IST
"The age of celebration of technology for technology sake is over": Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella Image Credit: Twitter (@RichRogersX)
  • Country:
  • India

Suggesting that the age of celebration of technology for technology's sake is over, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said it is now about technology and its use for everyone in the world, where India can contribute immensely.

Speaking at the 'Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit' here, he also highlighted the ''magic'' of government programmes and India Stack co-evolving in the country.

''I had a chance to have a brief conversation with the Prime Minister yesterday, his vision and all the programmes, the yojanas and the India Stack. In fact the thing I'm realising is the magic of India Stack, because everything needs feedback. The yojanas or the policy and the technology stack co-evolving, that's just like a virtuous cycle that is unlike anything I have seen and it's just tremendous,'' Nadella said.

He said, ''I absolutely think both of these are perhaps the greatest contributions that India can make to the world quite frankly. When I think about it, the idea that there is digital public good is great, but also there is some sort of new way to use them to make it possible for every society and economy to be more inclusive.'' Nadella was in conversation with IT industry veteran and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as part of the summit.

Stating that what he learns from India every time he comes here is the common man being able to use the greatest technology to do something that is useful to them, he said, ''and it is not about tech for tech sake. That to me is what I think India can contribute.'' ''The age of celebration of technology for technology's sake is over, it is about really thinking about technology and its use for everyone in the world, and that I think will be the greatest contribution,'' Nadella added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023