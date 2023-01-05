India's strides in tech, innovation ushering in era of tech-led growth: PM Modi after meeting Nadella

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth, following his meeting with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

On a four-day visit to India, Nadella met Modi and pledged the company's support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.

''Glad to have met you Satya Nadella. India's strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth. Our youth is filled with ideas which have the potential to transform the planet,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

The Microsoft top honcho described his meeting with Modi as ''insightful'' and lauded the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth, driven by a digital transformation.

''It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,'' Nadella said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)