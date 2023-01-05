Left Menu

PTI Fact Check: WHO never termed Covid seasonal virus, 2020 video of World Doctors Alliance shared on Twitter with false claim

However, a PTI Fact Check found the video tagged with it was dated October 2020 and had nothing to do with the global health organisation.The Twitter user had shared the false claim on the microblogging site using the video and passing it off as recent, a multi-step Fact Check investigation found.The tweet read Breaking News WHO accepted its mistake and took a complete U-turn and said that Corona is a seasonal virus, it is a cough, cold and sore throat that occurs during the change of weather, there is no need to panic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:56 IST
PTI Fact Check: WHO never termed Covid seasonal virus, 2020 video of World Doctors Alliance shared on Twitter with false claim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Twitter post claiming that the WHO had "accepted its mistake" and termed Covid a seasonal virus created a flutter, coming as it did with cases rising in several parts of the world. However, a PTI Fact Check found the video tagged with it was dated October 2020 and had nothing to do with the global health organisation.

The Twitter user had shared the false claim on the microblogging site using the video and passing it off as recent, a multi-step Fact Check investigation found.

The tweet read: "Breaking News: WHO accepted its mistake and took a complete U-turn and said that Corona is a seasonal virus, it is a cough, cold and sore throat that occurs during the change of weather, there is no need to panic. (Sic)." PTI scanned the World Health Organisation's official website and social media handles but could not find any such statement. Had the WHO made any such announcement, it would have grabbed headlines across news websites. With the tweet, posted on December 29, was a 45-second video in which a man can be heard saying, "Yes, so these are the statements of experts, doctors, and other scientists and activists worldwide. And we have this good message: we see no evidence of a medical pandemic. So, it looks like a plandemic.

"And we all say we don't want this new normal certainly. And we don't want to go back to the old normal because the old normal created this situation of new normal. We want a better normal, and we want it together with you! Thank you very much indeed!'' In the first step to verify the video's authenticity, the Fact Check team did a Google Reverse Image Search on one of its keyframes. On the results page, it found a video by ACU (Außerparlamentarischer Corona- Untersuchungsausschuss) dated Nov 13, 2020.

The headline of the original video read: ''A better normal, not a new normal! Foundation of the WDA – World.'' A close watch of the entire 18.17-minute video on the website revealed that the clip shared in the tweet was just a selective small chunk.

The clip used in the Twitter post appears between 16.35-17.21 minutes and the man speaking is German doctor Heiko Schöning.

The English transcript of the video suggested that the people in the video were doctors from different countries participating in the WDA to talk about the policies on coronavirus. They had gathered in Berlin to announce the World Doctors Alliance under the roof of ACU2020.ORG on October 10, 2020.

The Fact Check team concluded that the video shared on social media dated back to October 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and was from a different group of doctors. A small clip of the original video from WDA's conference in Berlin was shared on social media as recent with a false claim.

Readers can contact the PTI Fact Check team on WhatsApp number +91-8130503759 to share a claim or social media post they think needs a fact check.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023