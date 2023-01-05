Statiq to supply 253 fast chargers to Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments

Electric vehicle charging network developer Statiq on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL) to supply 253 fast chargers.

These fast chargers are for four-key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro, the company said in a statement.

''While this is an outright sale, Statiq will maintain the overall quality and upkeep of the equipment for the next three years,'' it added.

The tender requires an assortment of 210 fast chargers of more than 50kW charging capacity and another 43 fast chargers of more than 100kW charging capacity that will charge 4-wheelers quickly, the company said.

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the nation make a smooth transition from conventional engine vehicles to eco-friendly EVs, Statiq Head - Government Relations and Corporate Affairs Aman Rehman said. ''The transition will become a feasible reality only when there is a strong network of charge points. And, at Statiq, we are keeping an eye on any such project that we can be part of, such as winning this vital tender at REIL, to further this cause,'' he added.

The company said it already has several chargers operating in Jaipur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur.

