Left Menu

Statiq to supply 253 fast chargers to Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:45 IST
Statiq to supply 253 fast chargers to Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle charging network developer Statiq on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL) to supply 253 fast chargers.

These fast chargers are for four-key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro, the company said in a statement.

''While this is an outright sale, Statiq will maintain the overall quality and upkeep of the equipment for the next three years,'' it added.

The tender requires an assortment of 210 fast chargers of more than 50kW charging capacity and another 43 fast chargers of more than 100kW charging capacity that will charge 4-wheelers quickly, the company said.

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the nation make a smooth transition from conventional engine vehicles to eco-friendly EVs, Statiq Head - Government Relations and Corporate Affairs Aman Rehman said. ''The transition will become a feasible reality only when there is a strong network of charge points. And, at Statiq, we are keeping an eye on any such project that we can be part of, such as winning this vital tender at REIL, to further this cause,'' he added.

The company said it already has several chargers operating in Jaipur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023