Qualcomm, Salesforce to develop new intelligent connected vehicle platform for automakers

Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce have announced their intention to work together to create a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Utilizing Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this platform will give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance groups, and other suppliers the technology to create and offer next-generation, personalized customer experiences that can be updated over the course of a vehicle's life.

The companies aim to provide automakers with the ability to create immersive and personalized experiences for their customers, utilizing comprehensive vehicle and driver data. This includes providing fast or real-time alerts, tailored offers, and predictive services such as preventative maintenance alerts and on-demand feature upgrades. Additionally, the platform will give automakers the tools to customize services for each user and deploy them across all vehicles, creating a fleet of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) that can be dynamically configured.

"We look forward to extending our growing relationship with Salesforce to help guide automakers through a time of exceptional innovation. Through the combination of Salesforce's solutions and our Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platform, we look forward to providing automakers with the tools to deliver unparalleled personalized experiences while strengthening relationships with the next generation of automotive customers," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm said that the new intelligent connected vehicle platform will bring together key offerings from Salesforce Automotive Cloud and the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, including: