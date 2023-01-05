Left Menu

Jio Platforms in pact with SOA University to set up 5G lab in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:31 IST
Digital services company Jio Platforms on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with SOA University to set up a 5G lab in Bhubaneswar.

The proposed lab will help in meeting the growing requirements of research and training in the latest 5G standards, including 5G standalone (SA), Jio Platforms said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) also includes facilitation for the development of use-cases on the 5G platform as well as other associated technology domains such as Beyond 5G (B5G) and optical fiber, it added.

Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

