Left Menu

Sebi issues debt broker license to Zerodha-backed GoldenPi Technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:20 IST
Sebi issues debt broker license to Zerodha-backed GoldenPi Technologies
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a debt broker license to Bengaluru-based fintech firm GoldenPi Technologies. With the development, GoldenPi became the first online bond platform provider to receive a debt brokerage license from Sebi.

Last year, the regulator introduced regulations for online debt trading platforms which stated that no company or individual shall act as an online bond platform provider without the certificate of registration as a stock broker under the SEBI Regulations, 2021.

The awarding of the license by Sebi to GoldenPi is expected to work as a catalyst for greater investor trust in the online bonds and debentures investment space, the company said in a release.

''We are extremely delighted to have received the license and are confident that this would incentivise more investors to invest in the debt market with utmost trust,'' said Abhijit Roy, CEO and co-founder, GoldenPi.

Incorporated in 2017, the Zerodha-backed company currently offers more than 100+ bonds and debentures on its online platform in the form of daily listings. It has more than 3.7 lakh active users on its platform, investing in corporate bonds, NCD, IPOs and other fixed-income assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023