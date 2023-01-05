ChrysCapital acquires software engineering services player Xoriant

Xoriant, a software engineering and digital IT services provider, on Thursday announced its acquisition by leading private equity firm ChrysCapital.

According to a statement announcing the deal, the move marks a brand-new phase of growth for Xoriant with its culture of innovation, global presence, and over three decades of purpose and progress. This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital's ninth fund and its ninth business services acquisition since inception.

The statement informed that ChrysCapital has acquired Sunnyvale, California-headquartered software engineering and digital services player Xoriant, but did not divulge the size of the deal.

Xoriant provides services and solutions focused on digital product engineering, cloud infrastructure and operations, security, data engineering/management and analytics. It also provides enterprise services, including application development and maintenance to customers spanning the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), high-tech, healthcare, pharma, industrial manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and automotive sectors.

''I am excited to team up with Sanjay Jalona and ChrysCapital for the next phase of this journey and benefit from their vast experience in building large client relationships with successful global growth,'' Girish Gaitonde, founder and CEO, Xoriant, said.

Gaitonde looked forward to the opportunity to accelerate value creation for all stakeholders.

Sanjay Jalona, Operating Partner, ChrysCapital said, ''I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to scale the organisation to its true potential in the months and years ahead''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)