Scoreboard of 2nd T20I: India vs Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday. Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka c Tripathi b Patel 33 Kusal Mendis lbw b Chahal 52 Bhanuka Rajapaksa b Umran Malik 2 Charith Asalanka c Shubman Gill b Umran Malik 37 Dhananjaya de Silva c Hooda b Patel 3 Dasun Shanaka not out 56 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva b Umran Malik 0 Chamika Karunaratne not out 11 Extras: (LB-1, NB-7, W-4) 12 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-83, 3-96, 4-110, 5-138, 6-138 Bowling: Hardik Pandya 2-0-13-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-37-0, Shivam Mavi 4-0-53-0, Axar Patel 4-0 -24-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-30-1, Umran Malik 4-0-48-3. MORE

