OnePlus 10T gets December 2022 security update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:02 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The One Plus 10T units in India are receiving a new update, OxygenOS A.16, that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to December 2022 and also improves system stability.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

Communication

  • Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability.

This update is being released gradually and is currently available to a limited number of users. To check if the update is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System updates. The update will be available to a wider audience in the coming days.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.

The handset is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W of SuperVOOC charging.

