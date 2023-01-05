Left Menu

New U.S. weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles -officials

Updated: 05-01-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:45 IST
New U.S. weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles -officials

A new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The latest security package for Ukraine is expected to be unveiled on Friday, the officials said. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Mike Stone Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

