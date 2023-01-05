New U.S. weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles -officials
A new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two U.S. officials said on Thursday.
The latest security package for Ukraine is expected to be unveiled on Friday, the officials said. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Mike Stone Editing by Chris Reese)
