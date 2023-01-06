Significant skepticism over Putin's call for ceasefire -Pentagon
The Pentagon said on Thursday that the world was deeply skeptical about Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine.
"I think that there's significant skepticism both here in the U.S. and around the world right now, given Russia's long track record of propaganda, disinformation, and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.
"Our focus will continue to be on supporting Ukraine," Ryder added.
