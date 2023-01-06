Left Menu

Samsung unveils OLED display with peak 2,000 nit brightness at CES 2023

South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a smartphone OLED panel that can achieve a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits at CES 2023.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a smartphone OLED panel that can achieve a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits at CES 2023. According to GSM Arena, the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) 2,000 luminance mark was certified by UL Solutions and it represents the pinnacle of Samsung's mobile display tech.

The peak brightness value also matches the newly announced S95C and S90C quantum dot OLED TVs. Samsung Display also secured a UDR 1,500 nits luminance rating on its new panel. Samsung claims the new UDR panel shows more realistic and rich colours that will be especially noticeable in outdoor use.

It remains to be seen which Samsung phone will debut the new UDR smartphone display though chances are high it could be the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, reported GSM Arena. Samsung Display already supplies OLED panels for Apple whose iPhone 14 Pro series boast up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for HDR content.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display recently unveiled its newest product, the Flex Hybrid OLED, which is a panel that can fold and slide. These panels will be used in future smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers. As per GSM Arena, the panel unfolds from one side and slides to enable a large 10.5" display with a 4:3 ratio and an even bigger 12.4" panel with a 16:10 ratio, to fit within a regular smartphone footprint. (ANI)

