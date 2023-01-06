Left Menu

LG TVs raise the bar by offering expanded selection of gaming services all in one spot

Devdiscourse News Desk | Las Vegas | Updated: 06-01-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 09:23 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics' new webOS UI features a dedicated gaming hub, Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, and 4K 60 FPS streaming with NVIDIA GeForce NOW to deliver an immersive gaming experience on the company's latest TVs.

The LG Game Card on webOS 2023 allows users to easily access popular cloud gaming services, with no downloads or additional hardware needed.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's open cloud gaming service, is now available on 2021, 2022, and 2020 LG TVs running webOS 6.0 or above. Later this year, select models will be able to stream in 4K, allowing LG TV owners to experience incredibly smooth and immersive 4K gameplay at 60 FPS on their television with a compatible controller.

Gamers can access their favorite titles from popular digital stores, including many of the most popular free-to-play games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2, and play with and against millions of other PC players. GeForce Now Ultimate members can stream these games at up to 4K resolution and 60 FPS on supported LG TVs, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.

Amazon's cloud-gaming service, Luna, is joining other services on the webOS Home Screen of LG's latest TVs. With a Luna subscription, you can get access to a wide variety of games, from AAA titles to retro-side scrollers and family games. Some of the titles available include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Everspace, and Team Sonic Racing. Prime Gaming, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, offers free-to-play titles each month.

