Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial

Gene therapy firm Graphite Bio said on Thursday it was pausing an early-to-mid-stage trial of its blood disease therapy due to a serious adverse event in the first patient dosed, sending its shares down nearly 48% in after-hours trading. After being given Graphite's therapy, nula-cel, the patient showed prolonged low blood cell counts and required continued transfusion of blood, which the company believes is likely related to its treatment.

Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90

Former U.S. astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew to space aboard Apollo 7 in 1968 on the inaugural crewed Apollo mission that paved the way for the first human moon landing nine months later, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said. Cunningham joined crewmates Walter Schirra and Donn Eisele for the 11-day mission, which was conducted in low-Earth orbit. It was the first human test flight of the new Apollo spacecraft, which would ultimately land a dozen astronauts on the lunar surface from 1969 and 1972.

Study shows how Viking age left mark on genetics of Scandinavians

The Viking age, spanning the 8th to 11th centuries AD, left a lasting mark on the genetics of today's Scandinavians, according to scientists who also documented the outsized genetic influence of women who arrived in the region amid conquests by Norsemen in Europe. A study published on Thursday explored the genetic dynamics of people in Norway, Sweden and Denmark dating back two millennia based on 297 genomes from ancient human remains and data from 16,638 modern Scandinavian men and women.

