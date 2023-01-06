Left Menu

Hissar and Rohtak get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services

Rohtak | Updated: 06-01-2023
Hissar and Rohtak get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its cutting-edge 5G services in two additional cities in Haryana. In addition to Gurugram and Panipat, the Airtel 5G Plus services are now available in Hisar and Rohtak.

The services are currently live at Baba Mastnath University, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Model Town, Medical More, Ashoka Complex, Chotu Ram Chowk, DLF Residential Area, Gandhi Camp, Prem Nagar, Babra Mohalla, Civil Road, Mini Secretariat, Tilak Nagar, Mata Darwaja Chowk, Indira Colony, Bada Bazar, Shiv Nagar, Old Bus Stand, Dev Colony, Power House Chowk, Mansarovar Park, Sonipat Stand, Sanjay Colony, Delhi Bypass Chowk in Rohtak and Model Town, Model Town Extension, Shanti Nagar, Mahavir Colony, Shiv Colony, Bank Colony and Industrial Area in Hissar.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be gradually made available to customers as the company continues to build its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will be able to take advantage of the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

The telco said that it will augment its network in other cities making its services available across the state in due course of time.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Hissar and Rohtak. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightening the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Tarun Virmani, COO – Haryana, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus will strengthen the range of services that Airtel provides. It will enable ultra-fast access to HD video streaming, gaming, multiple conversations, quick uploading of pictures and more.

