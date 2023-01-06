Left Menu

Zydus launches generic anti-epilepsy drug in US market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 14:04 IST
Zydus launches generic anti-epilepsy drug in US market
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has launched generic epilepsy treatment medication in the US market.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a unit of the company, has launched Topiramate extended-release capsules in the American market.

The company had earlier received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in strengths of USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Zydus is the first company to receive final approval and launch the medication in the above mentioned strengths, it added.

Topiramate extended-release capsules are indicated for epilepsy: initial monotherapy in patients who are six years of age and older with partial onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

It is also indicated for prophylaxis of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older.

As per IQVIA data, Topiramate extended-release capsule had annual sales of USD 488 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023