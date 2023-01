BRIEF-Data Firm Nansen Says Huobi Saw $60.9M Of $94.2M Net Outflow In Past Week Occurred In Past 24 Hours

Jan 6 (Reuters) -

* IN PAST 24 HOURS, HUOBI SAW SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN NET OUTFLOWS; $60.9M OF $94.2M NET OUTFLOW IN PAST WEEK OCCURRED IN PAST DAY - DATA FIRM NANSEN Source text : https://bit.ly/3k0E3mY Further company coverage: [ ]

