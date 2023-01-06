Left Menu

JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi; to raise funds via IPO

It will use Rs 45 crore in repayment of borrowings availed by its arm, Rs 5.31 crore will be used for setting up a Research Development centre, Rs 65 crore will be used to fund the long-term working capital requirements of its material arm.It will also use Rs 35 crore for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.The Kolkata-based firm is Indias largest zinc oxide manufacturer in terms of production and revenue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:42 IST
JG Chemicals files preliminary papers with Sebi; to raise funds via IPO
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc oxide manufacturer JG Chemicals has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh equity shares by its existing promoter group shareholders, according to its draft red herring prospectus(DRHP).

As part of the OFS, Vision Projects & Finvest Pvt Ltd will sell 36.40 lakh shares, Suresh Kumar Jhunjhunwala (HUF) will offload 12.70 lakh shares, Anirudh Jhunjhunwala (HUF) will divest 6.50 lakh shares and Jayanti Commercial Ltd will offer 1.40 lakh equity shares.

The firm may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating to Rs 40 crore or a secondary sale of 28.50 lakh equity shares by its selling shareholders or a combination thereof. If such placement is undertaken then the fresh issue size or offer-for-sale portion will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in its material subsidiary BDJ Oxides. It will use Rs 45 crore in repayment of borrowings availed by its arm, Rs 5.31 crore will be used for setting up a Research & Development centre, and Rs 65 crore will be used to fund the long-term working capital requirements of its material arm.

It will also use Rs 35 crore for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.

The Kolkata-based firm is India's largest zinc oxide manufacturer in terms of production and revenue. It sells over 80 grades of zinc oxide and is among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally.

The tyre industry in India is the largest consumer of its product. The firm also supplies to leading paints manufacturers, footwear players and cosmetics players in the country.

Centrum Capital Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023