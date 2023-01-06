Tagbin to organize Digital Exhibition at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Indore on theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle”

India is celebrating Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas on January 9th to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa on January 9th, 1915. Through this event, India acknowledges the support and contributions made by non-resident Indians to the welfare and development of the nation. To mark the occasion, this year a digital exhibition is being organised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)- Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle” during 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Convention. The complete Digital exhibition is being designed and executed by Tagbin, a technology innovation company that designed & managed spectacular Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum). The exhibition will be inaugrated on 9th January 2023 by PM Shri Narendra Modi and President of India Shrimati Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, amongst others. This is the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas being held after a gap of two years owing to the global pandemic and will be attended by many government authorities and Indian businessmen. This is the first time Tagbin is organizing something on the occasion of Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, after having worked on numerous government projects such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Netaji Hologram Statue and Har Ghar Tiranga, Rashtragaan digital campaign. Along with Prime Minister Modi, the event will be graced by President of India Droupadi Murmu , Minister of External Affairs Shri S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur and a lot of Global Investors, Business tycoons, NRIs. The 10,000 sq ft of exhibition event at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore will be immersed by Tagbin’s experiential technology. The very entrance of the event is a huge façade that has a life-size LED screen at the centre. The day look of the façade will have thousands of photos of Indian freedom fighters while at night the façade will change into a white screen for projections show in evening. The concept of the audio-visual technology used at the entrance is similar to the technology used at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi. The main hall at the exhibition contains the torch flame ( Mashaal ) that will be lit by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to inaugurate the event. The hall area will have a humongous canopy of the Ashoka Chakra suspended over the torch flame. The exhibit will be divided into dedicated zones, each celebrating a freedom fighter and will tell the tales of their contribution towards India’s struggle for freedom, using technologies such as holograms, virtual reality, levitation, artificial intelligence and more. For instance, the very first zone will be dedicated to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and will have a life-like hologram statue of him to tell his life history. Swami Vivekananda, Dadabhai Naoroji, Udham Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are among the other freedom fighters whose lives will be narrated at the exhibit. The archives and artifacts in these zones will be aided with digital flip-books, audio-visual screens and touch-table information kiosks for the experience of the visitors. One of the exhibits is the 3D projection of UK’s India House and is a live scene from the times of India’s struggle for freedom. The exhibit’s use of virtual reality technology will give a feeling of almost being present at the scene. Another exhibit is the levitating flags of nine countries that contributed to India’s freedom struggle. These interactive flags will turn into informative videos on being touched by the visitors, and will cater to nine visitors in one go. Commenting on the event, Saurav Bhaik, Founder & CEO of Tagbin said, “We are very happy to be the technology partner of the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India in designing and executing the digital exhibition on prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. We are very excited to bring this exhibit to the citizens of India and take them with us on the journey of Role of Indian Diaspora in India’s struggle for freedom through an immersive and impactful technological experience”. Tagbin has set up multiple interactive kiosks at the event to make the experience of the visitors fun and memorable. One such kiosk is ‘Which Pravasi do I resemble?’ which uses the technology of artificial intelligence and gives the visitor the name of the freedom fighter they resemble the most. Another is the ‘Pledge for Amrit Kaal’ where visitors who would take the 5-pledges would be honored with a certificate from the Government of India. The exhibit will also have a dedicated zone with regard to the G20 Summit being held in India. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations, the largest ever in G20,will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September this year. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas being held at Indore is part of the Government of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign that celebrates India’s 75 years of freedom. The tickets for the event can be purchased online on the government’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas portal. https://pbdindia.gov.in/ About Tagbin Tagbin is one-of-its-kind multifunctional technology innovation company providing world class phy-gital experience using new-age technology. Spatial transformation, experiential innovation and tech-driven outreach are the key offerings of the organization. Tagbin has been successful in adding experiential value to many a government projects and private undertakings such as the world-renowned Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Netaji Hologram Statue and Har Ghar Tiranga digital campaign among the public, and Coca Cola Experience Centre and Mercedez Benz Talking Car App among the private campaigns.

