Blue, grey-collar job vacancies see 4x jump in last one year: Report

The job vacancies in blue and grey-collar segments have jumped four times in the last one year (from November 2021 to November 2022), driven by digitisation, automation and changing work models, according to a report.

The number of job vacancies in the blue and grey-collar industry increased by 301 per cent in the past year to over 1,05.42 lakh in 2022 from over 26.26 lakh in 2021, according to data on the Billion Careers platform, a subsidiary of Quess Corp. This robust demand can be attributed to the dynamic job market influenced by digitisation, automation and changing work models, said the report. The report is based on job postings on the Billion Careers platform. As per the data, companies are focusing on skill-based mass hiring to boost productivity and efficiency, it added.

The report further revealed that in urban and rural areas, the popularity of candidate discovery platforms rose by 236 per cent over the past year. ''The job market trends of 2022, ranging from Great Resignation to the emergence of gigs, have shown that every segment will be more focused on hiring, including blue and grey-collar workers,'' said Ajay Kumar Singh, senior VP and Chief Business Officer of Billion Careers. Organisations today also prefer hiring employees with tech-related skills as digitisation has penetrated across India, Singh noted. ''Recruiters will optimise hiring processes through technology and address the demand-supply talent gap, focusing on employee engagement and retention,'' he added.

Around 60 per cent of blue and grey-collar hires were freshers with 0-3 years of work experience, the data added.

