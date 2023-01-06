‘Urgent need’ for more accountability from social media giants to curb hate speech: UN experts
UN News | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725 mln
A select few spreading hate, they want farmers, youths to have fear in hearts so they can convert it into hatred, says Rahul targeting BJP.
Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725 mln
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
"We hate each other," says Hugh Jackman on relationship with Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'