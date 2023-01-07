PureSoftware Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the Second Time in a Row

PureSoftware has become Great Place to Work® Certified in India (from January 2023 to January 2024) for the second consecutive year. This certification reinforces the company's dedication to supporting its workforce and delivering excellence to its customers. Through its people-first policies and practices, PureSoftware has been working towards continually improving employee experience. ''Our core values have been the cornerstone of creating a great place to work that focuses on and enables high performance, trust, equality, integrity, and camaraderie. It is an honour to receive the certification as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year, as it reflects our team members' positive experiences and the opportunities they have had here,'' said, Manish Sharma, CEO of PureSoftware. ''We're dedicated and focused on building a strong foundation for the company through our employee-focused programs like OWL, MIND, InTouch with the CEO, Decode, and more.'' Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ About PureSoftware PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that is driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. The company works in highly regulated industries that need high-quality outcomes and faster adoption of technology.

For more information, visit https://puresoftware.com/ Contact: Amitabh Chaudhary amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

