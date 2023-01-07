CM Gehlot launches 5G in Rajasthan; flags concern over rising cyber frauds

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched 5G internet service in the state, terming it a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

Speaking at an event during which 5G service was launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, Gehlot said the high-speed connectivity will further strengthen the dream of good governance, transparency and accountability.

He, however, cautioned users over rising cyber frauds and the challenges the internet has posed in the recent times.

The chief minister said Rajasthan consumes maximum internet data in the entire country. This means that here internet is playing an important role in the expansion of every field including education, medicine, industry, employment, agriculture.

He said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's dream about IT is coming true. ''Former President APJ Abdul Kalam had also said the new generation should have dreams. Today, internet service has become helpful in realizing those dreams,'' the senior Congress leader said.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan International Centre will start soon in Jhalana Institutional Area where youths engaged in IT-based work including startups will get a big platform.

''At the same time, Fintech Institute is being set up in Jodhpur at a cost of Rs 680 crore. The state government is paving the way for the youth by moving forward in the IT sector,'' the chief minster said.

He said that due to e-governance, the common man is getting maximum services of the public sector at a faster pace. ''Rajasthan remains the leading state of the country in this field. More than 80 thousand e-Mitras are operational in Rajasthan, through which the benefits of more than 550 government services are reaching the common people.'' Alongside, Gehlot urged the country's investigating agencies to get well-trained in dealing problems caused by cyber fraudsters.

''There are concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges the internet has posed. Cyber fraudsters have much expertise than the investigating agencies and there is a need to get trained to deal with the cyber crimes,'' Gehlot said.

''Using internet has become a habit of all of us that if friends sit together, they keep sitting for three or four hours and do not talk to each other. They are engrossed in mobile,'' Gehlot said.

He said the people should meet and talk to each other about culture and tradition.

''Without the internet, no one is able to do work. The internet, in a way, has become just like opium. You can understand what situation arises if those who take opium do not get it. Such a situation has occurred that if the internet service is suspended or signal is weak, it directly disturbs mind,'' he said.

Gehlot said the internet has its importance and he doesn't have to explain much about it.

He said it is a source of knowledge if taken in the right spirit.

''In present times, knowledge is power and the internet has paved the way for young generation to fulfill their dreams,'' he said.

