Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit set for historic satellite launch from Britain on Monday

Virgin Orbit set for historic satellite launch from Britain on Monday

The first orbital satellite to set off for space from western Europe will be launched from Cornwall in southwest England on Monday. Virgin Orbit, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, who founded the Virgin Atlantic airline, plans to use a modified Boeing 747 with a rocket attached under its wing for the first time outside the company's base in the United States.

