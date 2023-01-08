Left Menu

Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show

Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Another video, posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and Douyin, showed dozens of protesters chanting "return our money". A person who answered a phone call at Zybio's headquarters declined to comment on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 14:27 IST
Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show

Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer, Zybio, in the central municipality of Chongqing.

Reuters was unable to obtain any immediate comment from Zybio, but verified, via geolocation, that some of videos were filmed at the company's factory in Chongqing. One video showed people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police carrying riot shields. Another video, posted on social media platforms such as Twitter and Douyin, showed dozens of protesters chanting "return our money".

A person who answered a phone call at Zybio's headquarters declined to comment on Sunday. Emails to the company were not immediately answered. Protests are not rare in China, which has over the years seen people demonstrate over issues such as financial scams or labour disputes.

But authorities have been on higher alert after a series of protests late last year, including worker unrest at Apple supplier Foxconn's massive iPhone factory in central China, as well as widespread protests in Chinese cities and top universities against COVID restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023